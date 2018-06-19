2018 Outlook: Kirk Cousins

2018 fantasy player outlook for Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings

The Kirk Cousins saga is finally over -- at least for the next three years. Cousins finally signed a long-term deal with the Vikings this offseason, and he will remain in Minnesota for the next three seasons after leaving Washington as a free agent. That's good news for Cousins and Fantasy owners since the Vikings have solid skill players in Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Kyle Rudolph and Dalvin Cook. Cousins should remain a solid No. 1 Fantasy quarterback, and he's worth drafting with a mid-round pick in all leagues. With the Redskins, Cousins averaged 4,392 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over the past three seasons, with 13 total rushing touchdowns over that span. He might not be an elite Fantasy quarterback, but he's been more than solid in Washington and should be good in Minnesota as well.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...