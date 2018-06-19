2018 Outlook: Kirk Cousins
2018 fantasy player outlook for Kirk Cousins, QB, Vikings
The Kirk Cousins saga is finally over -- at least for the next three years. Cousins finally signed a long-term deal with the Vikings this offseason, and he will remain in Minnesota for the next three seasons after leaving Washington as a free agent. That's good news for Cousins and Fantasy owners since the Vikings have solid skill players in Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Kyle Rudolph and Dalvin Cook. Cousins should remain a solid No. 1 Fantasy quarterback, and he's worth drafting with a mid-round pick in all leagues. With the Redskins, Cousins averaged 4,392 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over the past three seasons, with 13 total rushing touchdowns over that span. He might not be an elite Fantasy quarterback, but he's been more than solid in Washington and should be good in Minnesota as well.
