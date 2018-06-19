2018 Outlook: Kyle Juszczyk
2018 fantasy player outlook for Kyle Juszczyk, RB, 49ers
Kyle Juszczyk will again be the starting fullback for the 49ers, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. While Juszczyk is a quality player for the 49ers and one of top fullbacks in the NFL, he doesn't touch the ball enough to matter for Fantasy owners. He never scored more than seven Fantasy points in a standard league in any game last year. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...