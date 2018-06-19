2018 Outlook: Kyle Juszczyk

2018 fantasy player outlook for Kyle Juszczyk, RB, 49ers

Kyle Juszczyk will again be the starting fullback for the 49ers, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. While Juszczyk is a quality player for the 49ers and one of top fullbacks in the NFL, he doesn't touch the ball enough to matter for Fantasy owners. He never scored more than seven Fantasy points in a standard league in any game last year. Ignore him in all leagues on Draft Day.

