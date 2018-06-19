2018 Outlook: Kyle Lauletta

2018 fantasy player outlook for Kyle Lauletta, QB, Giants

The Giants selected rookie quarterback Kyle Lauletta in the fourth round of the NFL Draft from Richmond, and he's expected to compete with Davis Webb to be the backup in New York behind Eli Manning. Even if Lauletta wins the No. 2 job, he would have minimal Fantasy value in the majority of seasonal leagues, and he should not be drafted. In rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, Lauletta is only worth a late-round flier. There's an outside chance he could be the quarterback of the future for the Giants, but he's not worth a heavy investment in long-term leagues because it's not certain he's the heir apparent to Manning.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...