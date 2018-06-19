2018 Outlook: Kyle Lauletta
2018 fantasy player outlook for Kyle Lauletta, QB, Giants
The Giants selected rookie quarterback Kyle Lauletta in the fourth round of the NFL Draft from Richmond, and he's expected to compete with Davis Webb to be the backup in New York behind Eli Manning. Even if Lauletta wins the No. 2 job, he would have minimal Fantasy value in the majority of seasonal leagues, and he should not be drafted. In rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, Lauletta is only worth a late-round flier. There's an outside chance he could be the quarterback of the future for the Giants, but he's not worth a heavy investment in long-term leagues because it's not certain he's the heir apparent to Manning.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...