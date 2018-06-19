2018 Outlook: Kyle Rudolph
2018 fantasy player outlook for Kyle Rudolph, TE, Vikings
Kyle Rudolph has finished as a top-eight tight end in each of his last two seasons, but it's been done the way most tight ends do it -- via touchdowns. Eight of his past 32 games saw Rudolph deliver at least 60 yards including just one last season. And only once in his seven-year career has Rudolph delivered at least seven Fantasy points without scoring a touchdown. This doesn't make Rudolph a bad Fantasy tight end, particularly with tight-end loving quarterback Kirk Cousins and play-caller John DeFilippo coming to Minnesota, but it does infer that he's never going to become a Fantasy superstar unless he scores game after game. You should feel good taking Rudolph close to the end of Round 8 in your drafts.
