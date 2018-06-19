2018 Outlook: Lamar Jackson
2018 fantasy player outlook for Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
Lamar Jackson is the Ravens quarterback of the future after getting snagged with the 32nd pick in Round 1 of the draft. The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, Jackson had 11 300-yard passing efforts and 23 career 100-yard rushing games over 38 contests, averaging 3.7 touchdowns per game in his past two years. A silky-smooth passer and runner, Jackson was fine when he had protection or on the run but didn't throw his best when under pressure, a deficiency that manifested itself in his 57.0 career completion percentage. We won't see Jackson start anytime soon for Baltimore, but once we do, the potential is there for him to put up ridiculous stats. Don't draft him for any 2018 numbers, but do chase after him with a late pick in dynasty/keeper leagues and a top-20 pick in rookie-only drafts.
