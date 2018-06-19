2018 Outlook: Lamar Miller

The days of Lamar Miller being a reliable Fantasy running back might be over. In 30 games with the Texans spanning two seasons, Miller has averaged 82.5 total yards with 12 total touchdowns. That's not bad, but Miller's productivity was sparse as he had only four games with 10-plus Fantasy points - half of his total from 2016. The worry is that Texans coach Bill O'Brien might opt to use Miller and D'Onta Foreman in a tandem. That doesn't mean Foreman will take over the lead job, but it might portend a lack of goal-line attempts for Miller and potentially a loss of work if Foreman shines. For Miller to fend of Foreman, he'll have to look great in the preseason while Foreman struggles to find his form after tearing his Achilles last season. The reality is that Miller has a number of potential outcomes but not many that suggest he'll top 1,200 total yards and six scores for the third straight season. Not many folks will target Miller on Draft Day, but if he's there for the taking in Rounds 5 or 6, you could consider taking him then and coming back for Foreman in Rounds 7 or 8. That'll lock up the backfield, for whatever that's worth. You might also choose to let other people take Texans running backs and save the headache.