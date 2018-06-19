2018 Outlook: Landry Jones

2018 fantasy player outlook for Landry Jones, QB, Steelers

Landry Jones has been the Steelers backup quarterback for several seasons but will compete for the job with rookie Mason Rudolph in training camp. The only way you'd start Jones, assuming he wins the backup role, is if Ben Roethlisberger got hurt. That has happened each of the past three years. Only draft Jones late in two-quarterback leagues, though you'll have to cut bait if Pittsburgh makes Dobbs their backup.

