2018 Outlook: Laquon Treadwell

2018 fantasy player outlook for Laquon Treadwell, WR, Vikings

We're still waiting for Laquon Treadwell to break out and become a Fantasy staple. Through two seasons, Treadwell has yet to catch a touchdown and has yet to gain more than 51 yards in a single game. Maybe a trade would help him since he's not going to get a slew of targets so long as he's playing behind Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs. Dynasty league owners must remain patient and seasonal league owners should remain indifferent. Treadwell isn't worth a late-round pick at this point

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...