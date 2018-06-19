2018 Outlook: Larry Fitzgerald

Larry Fitzgerald decided to return for another season in 2018, and hopefully he will continue to play at a high level at 35 and with another new quarterback. Carson Palmer has retired, and the Cardinals are expected to use either Sam Bradford or rookie Josh Rosen as their starter this season. A new quarterback is old hat for Fitzgerald, who has caught passes from 14 different quarterbacks in Arizona since coming into the NFL in 2004. He had three different quarterbacks in 2017 with Palmer, Drew Stanton and Blaine Gabbert, but Fitzgerald still finished as the No. 8 Fantasy receiver in standard leagues. It's his third year in a row finishing in the top 17 in standard leagues, and we hope he just continues to get better with age. He also has a new offensive coordinator this year in Mike McCoy, but the passing game should still run through Fitzgerald, who has averaged 108 catches for 1,131 yards and seven touchdowns over the past three seasons. He's worth drafting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and he should come off the board in Round 5 in standard leagues and Round 4 in PPR.