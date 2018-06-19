2018 Outlook: Latavius Murray
2018 fantasy player outlook for Latavius Murray, RB, Vikings
Latavius Murray will only get a shot to carry the ball as much as he did last season if Dalvin Cook misses significant playing time. There's always a chance of that happening, but odds are Murray will be relegated to a complementary role in the Vikings offense. His physical rushing style might give him a shot at some goal-line carries, but he's not going to be someone you'll draft with high hopes. Rather, he's the handcuff for Cook and won't get chased by many Fantasy owners. Put him on your late-round radar if you spent a top-35 pick on Cook
