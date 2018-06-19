2018 Outlook: Legarrette Blount
2018 fantasy player outlook for Legarrette Blount, RB, Lions
LeGarrette Blount took his Super Bowl ring with the Eagles and signed with the Lions this offseason on a one-year deal. He will now be part of a running back committee in Detroit with at least Kerryon Johnson and Theo Riddick, and Blount will likely be a role player in that scenario, with Johnson as the lead back. Blount will be 32 this season, and it's doubtful he can handle a hefty amount of carries and be effective. But Blount did average 4.4 yards per carry in 2017, and his Super Bowl performance against the Patriots (14 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown) is an indication he can be useful late in the year. Before the Eagles added Jay Ajayi last season in Week 9, Blount had at least eight Fantasy points in a standard league in five of Philadelphia's first eight games. Blount is definitely worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues, with his value higher in standard formats.
