2018 Outlook: Leonard Fournette
2018 fantasy player outlook for Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars
Not many Fantasy running backs are candidates for 1,500 total yards and 10 touchdowns, but Fournette is. The bruiser averaged a healthy 20.6 carries and 2.8 catches per game, the kind of workload all Fantasy owners crave. He averaged 3.9 yards per carry on the year but was good for 4.6 yards per rush before hurting his ankle in Week 6 - he put up 3.3 yards per run in his remaining 10 games. When healthy, he's a force, but even when he's playing through small injuries he comes through with pretty good stats thanks to his volume and goal-line work. The Jaguars also improved their offensive line this offseason to further cement their run-first status. It's the kind of aligned-stars Fantasy situation all owners chase after. It's even sweeter that Fournette won't get taken until after the likes of Ezekiel Elliott and David Johnson, maybe even after Antonio Brown and DeAndre Hopkins. The first round is where you'll find Fournette in any format, more than likely after the fifth overall pick.
