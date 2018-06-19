2018 Outlook: Leonte Carroo

2018 fantasy player outlook for Leonte Carroo, WR, Dolphins

Leonte Carroo will likely have to fight for a roster spot with the Dolphins this season, and he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. He will likely be buried on the depth chart in Miami behind Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola, and even Jakeem Grant has more upside for the Dolphins based on his role in the return game. Keep an eye on Carroo and if he can make the final roster, but even then he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues. Through two seasons, Carroo has 10 catches for 98 yards and one touchdown on just 20 targets.

