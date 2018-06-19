2018 Outlook: Leonte Carroo
2018 fantasy player outlook for Leonte Carroo, WR, Dolphins
Leonte Carroo will likely have to fight for a roster spot with the Dolphins this season, and he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. He will likely be buried on the depth chart in Miami behind Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola, and even Jakeem Grant has more upside for the Dolphins based on his role in the return game. Keep an eye on Carroo and if he can make the final roster, but even then he should not be drafted in the majority of leagues. Through two seasons, Carroo has 10 catches for 98 yards and one touchdown on just 20 targets.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...