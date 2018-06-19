2018 Outlook: Lesean Mccoy

LeSean McCoy is coming off another standout campaign in 2017, and hopefully he can continue to sustain his high level of play this season. McCoy was the No. 7 Fantasy running back in standard leagues, the second year in a row he's finished in the top 10. He had his sixth season with at least 1,000 rushing yards and fifth season with at least 50 receptions. McCoy now has to worry about Father Time since he'll be 30 in July, and he's got plenty of wear and tear on his body with more than 2,100 career carries and 2,600 total touches. He's also on a roster with limited talent around him. Still, McCoy has proven to be an elite running back, and we hope he doesn't slow down this year. He's worth drafting with a second-round pick in the majority of leagues, and he should once again be the catalyst of this Bills offense. McCoy was one of just five running backs in 2017 with at least 250 carries and 50 catches, and finding workhorse running backs like that in today's NFL are rare.