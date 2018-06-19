2018 Outlook: Le'veon Bell

Le'Veon Bell will be one of the first three players taken in your Fantasy draft. Perhaps the most consistent Fantasy player at any position, Bell has delivered at least 10 Fantasy points in a mind-blowing 81.6 percent of his games over the past four seasons. His role in the Steelers offense is a big one as he gets north of 20 touches week in and week out with plenty of receptions. And motivation won't be a problem as he'll play on the franchise tag for another season as the Steelers keep putting off paying him a massive deal. There's no reason to believe Bell won't be a great Fantasy rusher again. Todd Gurley will probably be the first running back taken in your draft -- Bell is good to go at No. 2 overall. His handcuff, James Conner, will be an easy choice with one of your last three picks.