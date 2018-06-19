2018 Outlook: Logan Thomas

2018 fantasy player outlook for Logan Thomas, TE, Bills

Logan Thomas will compete for a roster spot with the Bills, and he will likely be the No. 3 tight end at best for Buffalo this year. Thomas will open the season behind Charles Clay and Nick O'Leary, but he has limited upside in most Fantasy leagues. In 2017, Thomas had just seven catches for 67 yards and one touchdown on nine targets, and those are the only stats he's produced in two seasons. He should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.

