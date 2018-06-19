2018 Outlook: Logan Woodside

2018 fantasy player outlook for Logan Woodside, QB, Bengals

Toledo's Logan Woodside will compete for a roster spot with the Bengals this summer. A three-year starter, Woodside completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 9.0 yards per attempt with 93 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. Not half bad! Woodside should be a backup behind Andy Dalton for a few years, but unless he finds regular playing time, Fantasy owners shouldn't consider him.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...