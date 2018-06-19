2018 Outlook: Luke Falk

2018 fantasy player outlook for Luke Falk, QB, Titans

Luke Falk, previously of Washington State, hopes to secure the backup job behind Marcus Mariota in training camp this summer. A 68.3 percent passer over four years with the Cougars with 119 passing touchdowns, Falk is a smart, capable short-area passer but lacks arm strength. He was also benched twice last year for inconsistent play. Fantasy owners don't have much use for Falk until he finds playing time, but that's unlikely to happen anytime soon.

