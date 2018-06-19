2018 Outlook: Mack Hollins
2018 fantasy player outlook for Mack Hollins, WR, Eagles
Mack Hollins should be the No. 4 receiver for the Eagles this season behind Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Mike Wallace, and he has minimal Fantasy value in seasonal leagues. He could see increased playing time if Jeffery is slowed by his shoulder injury early in the year, but that might only help Hollins in deeper leagues. He played a minimal role as a rookie in 2017 with 22 targets for 16 catches, 226 yards and one touchdown, and it's hard to be excited about a dramatic increase given the three receivers ahead of him on the depth chart. In dynasty leagues, however, Hollins is a strong hold because Wallace is on a one-year deal, and Hollins could earn a bigger role in 2019
