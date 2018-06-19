2018 Outlook: Malcolm Brown

2018 fantasy player outlook for Malcolm Brown, RB, Rams

Malcolm Brown is once again expected to be the No. 2 running back for the Rams this season behind Todd Gurley, which makes him a potential lottery ticket, although he has to beat out rookie John Kelly for the job. If something were to happen to Gurley, Brown could have tremendous Fantasy value in the majority of leagues if he's No. 2 on the depth chart. In 2017, Brown played sparingly as Gurley was a dominant force, but he did have four games with double digits in carries. In those four games, Brown had five Fantasy points or less in each outing, but he could be a low-end starting option if he ever got a featured role. We hope nothing happens to Gurley this year, but Brown is worth a late-round pick in deeper leagues this season if he's the backup heading into Week 1.

