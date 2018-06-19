2018 Outlook: Marcedes Lewis

2018 fantasy player outlook for Marcedes Lewis, TE, FA

For the first time in his career, Marcedes Lewis is without a team. Drafted by the Jaguars in 2006, Lewis has been a steady contributor. He even scored five touchdowns last season! But at 34 years old when the season starts, Lewis isn't expected to attract attention anymore. He hasn't been a Fantasy-relevant player for years, so why expect him to become one now?

