2018 Outlook: Marcus Johnson
2018 fantasy player outlook for Marcus Johnson, WR, Seahawks
Marcus Johnson will play for the Seahawks this season after he was traded to Seattle from Philadelphia in the offseason. With the Seahawks, Johnson will be a reserve receiver, and he will try to be No. 4 on the depth chart behind Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett and Amara Darboh. Johnson is fast (he ran a 4.37 40-yard dash), but he had minimal production with the Eagles as a rookie in 2017 with five catches for 45 yards on nine targets. Keep an eye on his role during training camp, but Johnson is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues
