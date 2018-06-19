2018 Outlook: Marcus Mariota
2018 fantasy player outlook for Marcus Mariota, QB, Titans
The Titans changed their head coach, their offensive coordinator, even their jerseys. Does it mean a change for the better at quarterback, too? Marcus Mariota let Fantasy owners down with just 18 total touchdowns and 215.5 passing yards per game last season. He had just three games with 20-plus Fantasy points, a pale stat compared to the nine he posted in 2016. We're hoping the new playbook installed by Matt LaFleur, a Sean McVay disciple, will help Mariota turn things around. But he'll need help from his wide receivers, who as a group totaled six touchdown receptions last fall. Bank on Mariota improving, but not necessarily to a point where he'll be a reliable weekly Fantasy passer. It does qualify him as one of several signal-callers you'll be able to find late on Draft Day, complete with a stream-worthy Week 1 matchup at Miami
