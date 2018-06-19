2018 Outlook: Marcus Murphy

2018 fantasy player outlook for Marcus Murphy, RB, Bills

Marcus Murphy will compete to be a reserve running back for the Bills this season behind LeSean McCoy. Murphy appeared in one game in 2017 for Buffalo, which was the season-finale against Miami, and he had seven carries for 41 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and two catches for 7 yards. Barring a signicifant injury to McCoy, however, it's doubtful Murphy will have a prominent role in 2018. He should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...