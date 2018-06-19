2018 Outlook: Mark Ingram

For four straight seasons, Mark Ingram has delivered at least 1,100 total yards and six or more touchdowns to Fantasy owners, finishing as a top-15 running back every time. Expect him to make it five in a row in 2018. Ingram is the lead rusher in an offense that has become focused on running more than ever before -- last season's 444 rush attempts were the most for the Saints since 2009. Alvin Kamara had a big piece of that and figures to again in 2018, but Ingram should still lead the way, including near the goal line. Last season, Kamara had five touches from 5 yards or closer, Ingram had 18 including five goal-line tries (four touchdowns). Kamara will get picked first in Fantasy drafts because he's got more upside, but don't make the mistake of overlooking Ingram. It wouldn't take too much for him to outproduce his young running mate, and his slight discount makes him all the more appealing. Go ahead and let Kamara get picked in Round 1 -- Ingram's value in early Round 3 or even late Round 2 will help your Fantasy team dominate