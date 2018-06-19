2018 Outlook: Mark Walton

2018 fantasy player outlook for Mark Walton, RB, Bengals

The Bengals drafted Miami running back Mark Walton with a fourth-round pick, further providing depth to their running back group. The team clearly wasn't worried about an ankle injury that ended Walton's 2017 season after just four games; he participated at the combine in March so he should be OK for training camp. Walton is a shifty change-of-pace type back who profiles similarly to Giovani Bernard, though he's more physical. With Gio a potential cap casualty in 2019, Walton figures to replace him in a complementary role in Cincy. That could make Walton a decent bench option in PPR for years to come. Don't bother drafting him in any seasonal leagues, but if you're in a league that has the long view, Walton's worth a late pick in dynasty/keeper formats and a third-round pick in rookie-only drafts.

