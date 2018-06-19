2018 Outlook: Marlon Mack
2018 fantasy player outlook for Marlon Mack, RB, Colts
Marlon Mack will be a part of the Colts run game, but will it be a small part or a big part? Mack seems like Indy's most likely starter based on offseason moves, but new Colts coach Frank Reich preached a committee run game this offseason. Mack never got a full workload as a rookie, getting 10-plus carries twice and never getting more than 14 touches in a game. He hardly worked the goal line and fared better as a receiver (10.7 yards per reception) than as a rusher (3.8 yards per carry). Mack also had offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder. The worst-case scenario is that Mack is utilized more as a passing-downs back, but the best-case scenario is that he leads the way for a Colts offense quarterbacked by Andrew Luck and improved by a massive offensive line. Round 7 is the right time to target Mack, regardless of the league format.
