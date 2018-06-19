2018 Outlook: Marqise Lee

The good news: Marqise Lee has become the No. 1 receiver in Jacksonville. The bad news: The Jaguars are a run-focused offense and Blake Bortles is still his quarterback. Expected to teeter around 100 targets in 2018, Lee has just enough speed to threaten defenses deep and the quicks and route-running skills to be effective in the short- and mid-range. Unfortunately, his touchdown production appears to be stilted (no more than three scores in any season) and his injury history suggests he'll miss at least a couple of games in 2018. Tack on any matchups where the Jaguars figure to win on the strength of their defense and run game and Lee is likely to be a disappointment often. He has two career games with over 100 yards and failed to rack up even 90 yards in his last 20 games including the playoffs. He's a decent bench receiver worth a pick in Round 10 or later. Josh Doctson, DeVante Parker and Marquise Goodwin have more upside.