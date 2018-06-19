2018 Outlook: Marquez Valdes-Scantling
2018 fantasy player outlook for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Packers
If you get Fantasy points for letters in a name, Marquez Valdes-Scantling would be a first-round pick. But you don't, so the 6-foot-4, 206-pound rookie from USF will have to earn playing time before giving you Fantasy points the old fashioned way. That could happen eventually -- Valdes-Scantling has break-neck speed to go with his incredible height, a combination the Packers coaches probably believe they can work with. He doesn't play with a lot of strength and has a ways to go in terms of route-running and technique, but the physical traits give him a chance to develop. He's one to keep an eye on during training camp and is absolutely worth a late-round pick in deeper dynasty/keeper leagues and rookie-only drafts.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...