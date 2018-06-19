2018 Outlook: Marquez Valdes-Scantling

2018 fantasy player outlook for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Packers

If you get Fantasy points for letters in a name, Marquez Valdes-Scantling would be a first-round pick. But you don't, so the 6-foot-4, 206-pound rookie from USF will have to earn playing time before giving you Fantasy points the old fashioned way. That could happen eventually -- Valdes-Scantling has break-neck speed to go with his incredible height, a combination the Packers coaches probably believe they can work with. He doesn't play with a lot of strength and has a ways to go in terms of route-running and technique, but the physical traits give him a chance to develop. He's one to keep an eye on during training camp and is absolutely worth a late-round pick in deeper dynasty/keeper leagues and rookie-only drafts.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...