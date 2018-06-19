2018 Outlook: Marquise Goodwin

2018 fantasy player outlook for Marquise Goodwin, WR, 49ers

Marquise Goodwin had a breakout season with the 49ers in 2017, and he will look to build on that performance this year. Last season, Goodwin became the de facto No. 1 receiver in San Francisco after Pierre Garcon (neck) was injured and missed the final eight games of the year. Over that span, Goodwin scored at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league in five of those outings, including three games with double digits in points. We hope the healthy return of Garcon doesn't ruin what Goodwin did last year, but we also expect a full season with Jimmy Garoppolo should enhance Goodwin's Fantasy value. He's a No. 3 receiver with upside on Draft Day, and Goodwin should be drafted with a mid-round pick in all leagues.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...