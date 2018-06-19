2018 Outlook: Marquise Goodwin
2018 fantasy player outlook for Marquise Goodwin, WR, 49ers
Marquise Goodwin had a breakout season with the 49ers in 2017, and he will look to build on that performance this year. Last season, Goodwin became the de facto No. 1 receiver in San Francisco after Pierre Garcon (neck) was injured and missed the final eight games of the year. Over that span, Goodwin scored at least nine Fantasy points in a standard league in five of those outings, including three games with double digits in points. We hope the healthy return of Garcon doesn't ruin what Goodwin did last year, but we also expect a full season with Jimmy Garoppolo should enhance Goodwin's Fantasy value. He's a No. 3 receiver with upside on Draft Day, and Goodwin should be drafted with a mid-round pick in all leagues.
