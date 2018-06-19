2018 Outlook: Marshawn Lynch

2018 fantasy player outlook for Marshawn Lynch, RB, Raiders

Marshawn Lynch's return to the NFL in 2017 went better than expected, and he should be considered a low-end starting option again this year. Lynch came out of a one-year retirement last season and finished as the No. 18 Fantasy running back in standard leagues. He had seven games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in 15 games, and he averaged a respectable 4.3 yards per carry. Lynch has some competition for touches this season with Doug Martin coming to Oakland, and Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington should also get work. But if Lynch, 32, can stay healthy, he should be a candidate for 220-250 total touches in Jon Gruden's offense, which puts him in the range of a weekly starter in most leagues. We would draft Lynch as early as Round 5 in standard leagues and Round 7 in PPR.

