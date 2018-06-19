2018 Outlook: Marshawn Lynch
2018 fantasy player outlook for Marshawn Lynch, RB, Raiders
Marshawn Lynch's return to the NFL in 2017 went better than expected, and he should be considered a low-end starting option again this year. Lynch came out of a one-year retirement last season and finished as the No. 18 Fantasy running back in standard leagues. He had seven games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in 15 games, and he averaged a respectable 4.3 yards per carry. Lynch has some competition for touches this season with Doug Martin coming to Oakland, and Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington should also get work. But if Lynch, 32, can stay healthy, he should be a candidate for 220-250 total touches in Jon Gruden's offense, which puts him in the range of a weekly starter in most leagues. We would draft Lynch as early as Round 5 in standard leagues and Round 7 in PPR.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...