2018 Outlook: Martavis Bryant

2018 fantasy player outlook for Martavis Bryant, WR, Steelers

Martavis Bryant hopes he can get his career back on track with the Raiders after getting traded there during the NFL draft. There's no doubt Bryant will work as a deep-ball specialist, but at least in Oakland he'll have a sliver of a chance at being the team's No. 2 receiver if Jordy Nelson can't create sparks. Ultimately, Bryant's boom-or-bust nature will make him a weekly headache for Fantasy owners. That's why you can't draft him with any semblance of confidence on Draft Day. The only way that changes is if Bryant lights it up in training camp and the preseason.

