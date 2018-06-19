2018 Outlook: Martellus Bennett
2018 fantasy player outlook for Martellus Bennett, TE, Retired
Martellus Bennett has retired from the NFL after 10 seasons, and he's not expected to change his mind. Bennett finished his career in 2017 with the Packers and Patriots, and it was a disappointing ending since he failed to score a touchdown. Bennett is only 31, so a return to the NFL is not out of the question in the future, but he should not be drafted in the majority of Fantasy leagues this year and is not a recommended hold in dynasty formats.
