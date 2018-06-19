2018 Outlook: Martellus Bennett

2018 fantasy player outlook for Martellus Bennett, TE, Retired

Martellus Bennett has retired from the NFL after 10 seasons, and he's not expected to change his mind. Bennett finished his career in 2017 with the Packers and Patriots, and it was a disappointing ending since he failed to score a touchdown. Bennett is only 31, so a return to the NFL is not out of the question in the future, but he should not be drafted in the majority of Fantasy leagues this year and is not a recommended hold in dynasty formats.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...