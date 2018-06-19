2018 Outlook: Marvin Jones

2018 fantasy player outlook for Marvin Jones, WR, Lions

Fantasy owners are skeptical of Marvin Jones, the Lions' top outside receiver who posted career-highs in yards and touchdowns in 2017. Despite finishing as a top-5 receiver in non-PPR (top-12 in PPR), Jones only notched 10-plus Fantasy points six times over 16 games. How'd that happen? His Fantasy numbers hinged on him scoring, which has been typical over his career (two games with over 100 yards and no touchdowns through six years!). So if Jones isn't scoring, he's pretty boring. This shouldn't make you completely shy away from Jones - he's capable of having monster games and isn't losing his role in the Lions offense - but it's hard to believe he'll come close to over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns again when he didn't put up those stats very often before last season. Tag him as a fair No. 2 receiver worth taking around 50th overall.

