2018 Outlook: Mason Crosby

2018 fantasy player outlook for Mason Crosby, K, Packers

Mason Crosby should be better in 2018 after the Packers offense collapsed with Aaron Rodgers sidelined in 2017. Crosby only attempted 19 field goals last year, which pales in comparison to the 32.6 field goal attempts he averaged in his previous 10 seasons. He's been better than 85 percent on his field goals in three of his past four seasons prior to 2017, so he deserves a chance to stick around as a starting Fantasy kicker. You'll find him with your last pick on Draft Day.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...