2018 Outlook: Mason Crosby
2018 fantasy player outlook for Mason Crosby, K, Packers
Mason Crosby should be better in 2018 after the Packers offense collapsed with Aaron Rodgers sidelined in 2017. Crosby only attempted 19 field goals last year, which pales in comparison to the 32.6 field goal attempts he averaged in his previous 10 seasons. He's been better than 85 percent on his field goals in three of his past four seasons prior to 2017, so he deserves a chance to stick around as a starting Fantasy kicker. You'll find him with your last pick on Draft Day.
