2018 Outlook: Mason Rudolph

2018 fantasy player outlook for Mason Rudolph, QB, Steelers

Mason Rudolph was taken by the Steelers in the third round of the NFL draft, meaning he probably won't play unless or until Ben Roethlisberger misses playing time. At Oklahoma State, Rudolph connected on 63.2 percent of his passes for 13,618 yards including at least 3,700 yards and 21 touchdowns in each of his past three seasons (fellow Steeler James Washington caught at least 1,000 and 10 of those touchdowns each year). Rudolph has potential to be a capable starter but until that happens, Fantasy owners shouldn't spend a pick on him outside of the deepest of dynasty/keeper leagues and rookie-only drafts.

