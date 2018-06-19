2018 Outlook: Matt Breida
2018 fantasy player outlook for Matt Breida, RB, 49ers
Matt Breida will be the No. 2 running back in San Francisco this season behind new starter Jerick McKinnon, and Breida is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. As a rookie in 2017, Breida shared touches with Carlos Hyde, and he had four games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league, including two in a row to end the year. Under Kyle Shanahan, the former offensive coordinator in Atlanta before becoming San Francisco's head coach in 2017, the 49ers could use McKinnon and Breida as Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, with Breida in the Coleman role. That's on the optimistic side, but Breida does have some sleeper appeal since McKinnon isn't your typical workhorse running back. Breida is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...