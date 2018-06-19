2018 Outlook: Matt Breida

2018 fantasy player outlook for Matt Breida, RB, 49ers

Matt Breida will be the No. 2 running back in San Francisco this season behind new starter Jerick McKinnon, and Breida is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. As a rookie in 2017, Breida shared touches with Carlos Hyde, and he had four games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league, including two in a row to end the year. Under Kyle Shanahan, the former offensive coordinator in Atlanta before becoming San Francisco's head coach in 2017, the 49ers could use McKinnon and Breida as Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, with Breida in the Coleman role. That's on the optimistic side, but Breida does have some sleeper appeal since McKinnon isn't your typical workhorse running back. Breida is worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues.

