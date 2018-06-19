2018 Outlook: Matt Bryant

2018 fantasy player outlook for Matt Bryant, K, Falcons

Matt Bryant is one of the safest kickers in Fantasy Football. He's finished as a top-three kicker each of the last two seasons and has notched a minimum of 86 percent of his field goal tries in seven of his last eight years. Moreover, Atlanta has attempted at least 31 field goals in five of its past six seasons, giving Bryant lots of chances to make three-pointers. If you see his name in the final two rounds of your draft, don't hesitate to put him on your squad and not think twice about pulling him (except for his bye week).

