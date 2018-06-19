2018 Outlook: Matt Cassel

2018 fantasy player outlook for Matt Cassel, QB, Lions

Matt Cassel will back up Matthew Stafford in Detroit this fall. Stafford hasn't missed a game in seven seasons, so it seems unlikely Cassel will get much of a chance to play. Even if he did, Fantasy owners wouldn't be psyched to start him

