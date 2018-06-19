2018 Outlook: Matt Moore

Matt Moore remains a free agent this offseason, and he will look to sign with a new team as a backup quarterback. He will not return to the Dolphins in 2018 after spending the past seven seasons in Miami. Wherever Moore signs, he will be the No. 2 quarterback at best, and he should not be drafted in the majority of Fantasy leagues this year.

