2018 Outlook: Matt Prater

2018 fantasy player outlook for Matt Prater, K, Lions

Matt Prater is among the most reliable kickers in Fantasy football. He's finished as a top-10 kicker each of the past two seasons thanks to the Lions giving him at least 35 field-goal attempts per season. In his last three seasons he's hit 19 of 24 field goals from 50-plus yards, an incredible tally. There don't appear to be any significant changes that might send Prater's field-goal tries downward, so expect him to get snagged with a pick in the final round of your draft as a reliable, weekly starter.

