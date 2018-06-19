2018 Outlook: Matt Ryan
2018 fantasy player outlook for Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons
We've seen Matt Ryan bounce back from disappointing seasons before -- as recently as 2016. Fantasy owners with a keen eye for late-round value might opt to target Ryan in hopes of history repeating. Despite throwing about as many passes as the year prior, Ryan saw his completion percentage fall 5.2 percent, his yards per attempt drop 1.6 yards and his touchdowns sink from a massive 38 to a whimpering 20. Ryan had moments where he looked lost, his pass-catchers let him down a number of times (34 drops, including eight from Julio Jones) and new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian wasn't as effective as we had hoped. But Sarkisian is back and prepared for another season, Ryan's receiving corps got a boost when Calvin Ridley was added in the draft, plus Ryan will have Jones back for offseason workouts and training camp, something he didn't have last summer. With all the enticing depth and young talent among Fantasy quarterbacks, you can be sure Ryan will slip into at least Round 9 on Draft Day. With that kind of low risk, go ahead and grab him even if he's your second option -- there's too much upside to pass up.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...