2018 Outlook: Matt Ryan

We've seen Matt Ryan bounce back from disappointing seasons before -- as recently as 2016. Fantasy owners with a keen eye for late-round value might opt to target Ryan in hopes of history repeating. Despite throwing about as many passes as the year prior, Ryan saw his completion percentage fall 5.2 percent, his yards per attempt drop 1.6 yards and his touchdowns sink from a massive 38 to a whimpering 20. Ryan had moments where he looked lost, his pass-catchers let him down a number of times (34 drops, including eight from Julio Jones) and new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian wasn't as effective as we had hoped. But Sarkisian is back and prepared for another season, Ryan's receiving corps got a boost when Calvin Ridley was added in the draft, plus Ryan will have Jones back for offseason workouts and training camp, something he didn't have last summer. With all the enticing depth and young talent among Fantasy quarterbacks, you can be sure Ryan will slip into at least Round 9 on Draft Day. With that kind of low risk, go ahead and grab him even if he's your second option -- there's too much upside to pass up.