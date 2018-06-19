2018 Outlook: Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford has not only finished as a top-10 Fantasy option each of the past three seasons, but he's improved in each year. Sounds amazing, but there's a catch. Stafford's inconsistency in weekly Fantasy production keeps him from breaking through into the elite tier. He's notched 20-plus Fantasy points 22 times in those last three seasons (48 games), so not even a 50 percent success rate. The offense remains unchanged under the tutelage of playcaller Jim Bob Cooter, Stafford should continue improving on his efficiency without a glut of turnovers, the run game was barely altered (could Kerryon Johnson and LeGarrette Blount steal some goal-line touchdowns?) and the Lions should still be in a bunch of high-scoring games. Color us skeptical that Stafford will magically deliver week in and week out when little has changed in Motown. The good news? Stafford should still finish the season as a top-10 passer. The better news? The later you draft Stafford (figure Round 8 at the absolute earliest), the bigger bargain he'll be for your team.