2018 Outlook: Matthew Stafford
2018 fantasy player outlook for Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions
Matthew Stafford has not only finished as a top-10 Fantasy option each of the past three seasons, but he's improved in each year. Sounds amazing, but there's a catch. Stafford's inconsistency in weekly Fantasy production keeps him from breaking through into the elite tier. He's notched 20-plus Fantasy points 22 times in those last three seasons (48 games), so not even a 50 percent success rate. The offense remains unchanged under the tutelage of playcaller Jim Bob Cooter, Stafford should continue improving on his efficiency without a glut of turnovers, the run game was barely altered (could Kerryon Johnson and LeGarrette Blount steal some goal-line touchdowns?) and the Lions should still be in a bunch of high-scoring games. Color us skeptical that Stafford will magically deliver week in and week out when little has changed in Motown. The good news? Stafford should still finish the season as a top-10 passer. The better news? The later you draft Stafford (figure Round 8 at the absolute earliest), the bigger bargain he'll be for your team.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...