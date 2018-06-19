2018 Outlook: Maurice Harris

2018 fantasy player outlook for Maurice Harris, WR, Redskins

Maurice Harris will return to the Redskins this season, and he will compete for a role as the No. 4 receiver behind Jamison Crowder, Paul Richardson and Josh Doctson. Even if Harris is No. 4 on the depth chart, we don't recommend drafting him in the majority of leagues. He only had six targets for four catches, 62 yards and a touchdown in six games last year in Washington.

