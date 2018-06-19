2018 Outlook: Melvin Gordon

Melvin Gordon has established himself as a standout Fantasy running back the past two years, and he's worth drafting in the first round in the majority of leagues in 2018. Gordon was the No. 8 Fantasy running back in standard leagues in 2016, and he improved on that performance last year when he finished No. 5. He had his first 1,000-yard campaign in 2017, and he scored 12 total touchdowns for the second year in a row. Gordon has also proven to be a reliable receiver with 99 total catches the past two years. He's a workhorse running back with at least 290 total touches in two years in a row, and he should continue to play at a high level this season. He's also completely healthy after starting 2017 with a minor knee issue. Gordon should be drafted as early as No. 8 overall in standard leagues and No. 10 overall in PPR.