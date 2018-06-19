2018 Outlook: Michael Crabtree

2018 fantasy player outlook for Michael Crabtree, WR, Ravens

Michael Crabtree will be the new No. 1 receiver for the Ravens this season after he signed in Baltimore following his release from Oakland. The Ravens have revamped their receiving corps this year with Crabtree, Willie Snead and John Brown replacing Mike Wallace and Jeremy Maclin, and Crabtree should soak up targets from Joe Flacco. Crabtree had a down season in 2017 from his previous two years, but he still led the Raiders with eight receiving touchdowns. In 2015-16, Crabtree averaged 87 catches, 962.5 yards and 8.5 touchdowns, and he can easily get back to that level, even with the run-first Ravens. Crabtree is worth drafting as a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver in Round 6 or 7 in the majority of leagues, and he has the chance to finish as a top-20 receiver in all formats this year.

