2018 Outlook: Michael Floyd

2018 fantasy player outlook for Michael Floyd, WR, FA

One-time Fantasy stud Michael Floyd is looking for a new team this offseason. After quiet stays with the Patriots and Vikings, it seems like Floyd faces an uphill battle for playing time regardless of where he winds up. Fantasy owners shouldn't draft him

