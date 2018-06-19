2018 Outlook: Michael Gallup

The Cowboys selected rookie receiver Michael Gallup in the third round of the NFL Draft from Colorado State, and he could emerge as the No. 1 receiver in Dallas, even in his first year in the NFL. The Cowboys receiving corps is undergoing a makeover this year with Dez Bryant gone, and Gallup will compete with Allen Hurns, Terrance Williams, Deonte Thompson, Cole Beasley and fellow rookie Cedrick Wilson for targets. Gallup had 100 catches for 1,418 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017 at Colorado State, and he had 176 catches for 2,690 yards and 21 touchdowns over the past two seasons. He could emerge as the best receiver of this rookie class, but for now he's just a late-round flier in re-draft leagues. In rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, Gallup is worth drafting toward the end of Round 1 or the beginning of Round 2.