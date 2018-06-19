2018 Outlook: Michael Thomas
2018 fantasy player outlook for Michael Thomas, WR, Saints
Michael Thomas has led the Saints in targets, catches and touchdowns for two straight years. That sentence alone might be enough to sell you on putting him on your squad. His yardage isn't bad either -- he's averaged 78.7 yards per game in 33 matchups (playoffs included). If there's a nitpick, it's that he has only six 100-yard games. Fine, we won't confuse Thomas for Julio Jones, but he's proven to be the go-to guy for Drew Brees, which still means a bunch even as the Saints transition to a more balanced approach offensively. For those disappointed with Thomas' 2017 stats, the Saints' addition of Cameron Meredith should help keep double coverage on Thomas to a minimum. That should bring his touchdown totals up from the five he had last year. The 6-foot-3 receiver is a sure-fire No. 1 Fantasy wideout, practically a certainty to get picked in the first half of Round 2 in every draft
