2018 Outlook: Mike Davis
2018 fantasy player outlook for Mike Davis, RB, Seahawks
Mike Davis will compete for a role with the Seahawks as a backup this year behind expected starter Rashaad Penny. His main competition will be from Chris Carson, but C.J. Prosise and J.D. McKissic will also be in the mix for touches. In 2017, Davis signed with Seattle late in the season, and he had three games with at least 60 total yards in his final five outings. He also proved to be a capable receiver with two games with four catches over that span. Penny is expected to dominate touches, which is bad news for Davis, but he runs hard and could be a surprise for Fantasy owners this season if he opens the season as the No. 2 running back on the depth chart. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, and Davis could be a steal with a late-round pick in all formats. He also could find himself cut from the team given all the bodies Seattle has at running back.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...