2018 Outlook: Mike Davis

Mike Davis will compete for a role with the Seahawks as a backup this year behind expected starter Rashaad Penny. His main competition will be from Chris Carson, but C.J. Prosise and J.D. McKissic will also be in the mix for touches. In 2017, Davis signed with Seattle late in the season, and he had three games with at least 60 total yards in his final five outings. He also proved to be a capable receiver with two games with four catches over that span. Penny is expected to dominate touches, which is bad news for Davis, but he runs hard and could be a surprise for Fantasy owners this season if he opens the season as the No. 2 running back on the depth chart. Keep an eye on his role in training camp, and Davis could be a steal with a late-round pick in all formats. He also could find himself cut from the team given all the bodies Seattle has at running back.